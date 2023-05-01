Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior doors and 10' ceilings, and the large master closet is always a favorite. Lots of natural light from all the windows across the back of the home framing the Santa Rita Mountain views! Front and backyard landscaping is included. This homes has it all!! (Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual)
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prepare to be stunned by the majestic panoramic views of the Mustang, Whetstone, Huachuca & Canelo Mtn ranges. A piece of Nostalgia encomp…
Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunn…
This 87 acre Southwestern boutique lodging venue has legal, gated access into Saguaro National Park, seven newly constructed upscale guest cas…
Beautiful historic home in Speedway Heights offers a mix of old world charm and modern features. Beautifully updated 3BR 2BA Plus den (or sitt…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…