Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior doors and 10' ceilings, and the large master closet is always a favorite. Lots of natural light from all the windows across the back of the home framing the Santa Rita Mountain views! Front and backyard landscaping is included. This homes has it all!! (Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual)
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $477,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
BACK ON MARKET! Come see this amazing Move-in Ready and revitalized 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow that captures the relaxing comfort of a cozy up…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate floo…
Located iin Feldmans on Historic 4th Ave this 2bedroom/2 bath has a tons of potential. Separate formal living room and large family room with …