Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior doors and 10' ceilings, and the large master closet is always a favorite. Lots of natural light from all the windows across the back of the home framing the Santa Rita Mountain views! Front and backyard landscaping is included. This homes has it all!!
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enjoy a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit or close off the door in between and rent half of the unit with it's own outside entrance or rent both sides. S…
This unique, custom home sits on a corner, quarter-acre lot in Country Club Vistas. This spacious home not only has 3 bedrooms but also a moth…
This residential home is zoned B2 on East Frontage Road. Enjoy living in the 1629 square foot home with a large backyard knowing that you coul…
Great Central location! Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on over1/4 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with c…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…