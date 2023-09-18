Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior doors and 10' ceilings, and the large master closet is always a favorite. Lots of natural light from all the windows across the back of the home framing the Santa Rita Mountain views! Front and backyard landscaping is included. This homes has it all!!
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $538,562
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…
Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with preci…