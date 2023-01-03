Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has its own full bath and Murphy bed. Cabin is a two story with an elevator. Large master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet and full bath. Fully equipped open kitchen with granite countertops, electric flat top, glass built in cabinets. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Deck right off of open kitchen and living area that looks out into the beautiful mixed conifer of ponderosas and oaks. Top floor has a large room with its own fireplace and built in shelves for plenty of storage. Bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Cabin sits on 17,575 sqft with wrought iron railing enclosing the property. Your dream cabin!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
SELLER OFFERING BUYER UP TO $15K IN CREDIT TO BUYER CHOICE. This home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the Historic West University co…
MOTIVATED SELLERS, investors looking to liquidate their portfolio. Offering concessions at closing or rate buy downs! Make an offer and make t…
Bask in the breathtaking mountain views and desert scapes from the comfort of this expansive 4 beds, 4.5 bath, 5565 sq ft home in Stone Canyon…
Great Central location! Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on over1/4 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with c…
300k PRICE REDUCTION!!! This SW contemporary stunner built in 2014 is in the exclusive guard gated community of Stone Canyon and the perfect l…