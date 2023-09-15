This fully furnished Resort Patio home is positioned & set up for you to relax & unwind on an extended vacation in style & comfort. The views of Pusch Ridge Mountain on display from the manicured back patio paired with the golf course are nothing short of magnificent! Inside you will enjoy En Suite split bedrooms for added space and privacy. The den is ideal for use as an office should duty call while you're away. Additional features include two fireplaces, king bedding, and over 1850 square feet of living space. Take a scenic walk & the magic continues with the property being adjacent to the Hilton El Conquistador Resort & Spa! Please call for seasonal rates and availability.