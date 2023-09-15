FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy all the amenities of 45+ Sun City Vistoso! 2 bed/2 bath, this home is nestled in a beautifully landscaped large lot with mountain views! Has everything you need - just bring your suitcase and settle in for some SUN in The Old Pueblo! Beds: 2 queens. The garage is equipped with Level 2 electric vehicle charging via a Nema 10-30 wall socket. PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr) tenants are given $200/mo. credit toward utilities and rent is $3300.00 per month and off Peak rate is $2000.00 per month with utilities not included. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.