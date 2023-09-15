This fully furnished Resort Patio home is positioned & set up for you to relax & unwind on an extended vacation with peace and comfort. The views of Pusch Ridge/Catalina Mountains from the back yard on display are nothing short of magnificent! Inside you will enjoy a split bedroom floor plan for added space and privacy. The den is ideal for use as an office should duty call while you're away. Additional features include a fireplace, King and Queen bedding, and over 1850 square feet of living space. Take a scenic walk or short drive &experience all the amenities and ambiance of the Hilton El Conquistador Resort&Spa. The golf course now operated by The Town of Oro Valley was recently renovated and reopened and ready for play! Please call or email for seasonal rates and availability.