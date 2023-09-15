SUN CITY WAITING FOR YOU! THIS BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED SHORT TERM/LONG TERM VACATION RENTAL HAS BEEN FRESHLY UPDATED WITH PAINT, FLOORING, FIXTURES AND FURNISHINGS WITH 2 QUEEN BEDS AND QUEEN SLEEPER SOFA. RELAX AND ENJOY THE RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES (https://suncityorovalley.com)! CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES AND AVAILABILITY.