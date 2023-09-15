Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf Community. This home has been remodeled inside and out over the last few years with new custom granite, fresh paint, plantation shutters, and tile floors in all high traffic areas. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Oro Valley offering you easy access to dining and shopping. Please call for seasonal rates and availability. Minimum of 30 day rental.
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $4,500
