WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UPDATED VILLA HAS A RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES,NEW CARPETING, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, MURPHY BED IN SECOND BEDROOM WITH DESK AND WORK AREA, AND IS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED!ENJOY YOUR OWN RELAXING PATIOAND SERENE BACKYARD!EVEN COMES WITH YOUR OWN GOLF CART!CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY AND RATES.
contributed
2 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $3,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…