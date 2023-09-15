COME STAY AND PLAY IN BEAUTIFUL SADDLEBROOKE! THIS LOVELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM HOME IS SITUATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND ON THE 9TH HOLE! HAS LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH COZY GAS FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETRY AND SS APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND DEN. ENJOY THE FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO AND RELAX BY YOUR OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND WATCH THE GOLFERS!CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY AND RATES.
2 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $3,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…