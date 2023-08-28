Check off every item on your wishlist in this stunning villa perched on the edge of Tubac Golf Course, offering resort-style amenities plus panoramic views of the Santa Rita Mountains. Elegant mature landscaping and a picture-perfect natural setting make this a truly idyllic location for outdoor living, where you'll find two covered patios, offering plenty of space for outdoor seating, dining and entertaining. Enjoy convenient, close-by parking and a sparkling community pool. Interior design details include exposed beam ceilings, tile flooring, painted brick feature walls, corner kiva-style fireplace, and updated fixtures and finishes throughout. Spacious kitchen features skylight, tile backsplash, custom cabinetry. Enjoy the convenience of full-size in-home washer/dryer.