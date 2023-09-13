Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom property in Tucson, located 1.5 blocks from UofA, with new carpet.This home will be available on 9/1. The rental rate is $1,100.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,650.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $25.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional nonrefundable pet fee per pet. The owner will consider up to 2 pets. No cats.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…