Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom property in Tucson, located 1.5 blocks from UofA, with new carpet.This home will be available on 9/1. The rental rate is $1,100.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,650.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $25.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional nonrefundable pet fee per pet. The owner will consider up to 2 pets. No cats.