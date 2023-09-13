This house is one to see! It is an unique adobe home. There is tons of yard both in the front and the back. The backyard is fully fenced and has plenty of room to enjoy and has spectacular views of the mountains. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the best parts of this home has got to be the beams that display just perfectly when you look to the ceiling. There is a living room as you walk into the home and an additional room when you head to the bedrooms.