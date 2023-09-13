LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Just 2 blocks from the UofA! Charming craftsman bungalow with hardwood floors, and fireplace!. Partial basement could be used for entertaining darkroom or BE CREATIVE! Large fenced yard! Close to shopping, schools and public transportation!! This adorable home WON'T LAST LONG!! CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400
