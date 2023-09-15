This cozy 2nd floor FULLY FURNISHED unit is a 2 bed/1 bath Condo snuggled in the desirable community of The Greens. This Condo is just what you need to enjoy all that Tucson Winters can offer! On golf course with spacious private patio overlooking green space - makes for quiet mornings to enjoy your coffee outside. Well maintained interiors and well appointed - the perfect place to stay for the season or long-term! For peak season months Dec - April, monthly rental rate is $3,200 & includes expanded basic cable TV & internet, and tenant receives $200 monthly credit allowance towards all other utilities. For off season months May - Nov, monthly rental rate is $1,400 and tenant pays for all utilities. All offers presented and considered by landlords. Inquire and make this your next stay!