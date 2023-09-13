Walk to UA from this adorable 1922 Bungalow! 2 bedrooms with large living areas, hardwood floors and a huge sun porch. Detached garage and storage. Central heat pump provides year round comfort. Ideal for UA students or faculty. This gem wont last long so CALL TODAY!!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…