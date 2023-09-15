Charming Furnished 2bdr/2ba 55+ community in Fairfield La Cholla Hills! A convenient floorplan with two spacious bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Living room with vaulted ceilings and windows providing abundance of sunshine during the day. Backyard features mountain views & a gated patio. Fabulous community features sparkling pool, spa, and tennis! Come on over & join your friends at Fairfield La Cholla Hills!High season monthly rate is $2,800 for months Dec - April and includes $200 allowance toward utilities. Off-season monthly rate is $1,800 for months May - Nov and tenant is responsible for the cost of all utilities. Expanded Basic Cable TV & Internet are included for all seasons through May 2023. Tenant is responsible for the cost of any overages and landlord approved upgrades.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800
