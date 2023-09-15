If you are looking for a premium location and community located in the Heart of the Catalina Foothills this second story furnished unit should be on a short list. You will find yourself within walking distance to some of the best shopping and fine dining that Tucson has to offer! The development includes a heated pool/spa, tennis courts & fitness center. This unit features a private balcony that opens to incredible Catalina Mountain views and ambiance. All flooring from end to end was just replaced with new tile and the neutral colors throughout are warm and inviting. Please call for seasonal rates and availability.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800
