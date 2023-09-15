Enjoy unobstructed views of the Catalina Mountains and sounds of the Sonoran Desert while enjoying the backyard pool w/waterfall. This 2bed/den/2ba home freshly decorated with tasteful Southwest design. Spacious primary bedroom w/King bed, walk-in closet, & walk-in shower. Guest room w/Queen bed, office/den w/sofa sleeper, large capacity washer/dryer. Close to scenic hiking trails, less than 15 minutes from restaurants & shopping. Peak months Dec - April rental price is $3,500 w/ $200 monthly utility allowance towards electric, solar, water, & gas. November rate $2,500 w/$100 utility allowance. May - Oct rate is $1,900, tenant pays all utilities. Tenant will be billed for any overages or upgrades approved by landlords. Expanded basic cable, internet, and trash included Nov - April.