Tucson Estates 55+ Community, Wonderful area to live year around or winter here with all the estate's amenities, 18 hole golf course, tennis, shuffleboard, 2 pools, spa, exercise room, library, Rec center, pickleball. These two bedrooms, with addition office space, workshop or art studio, exercise room, lets you enjoy all your hobbies. Open kitchen, dinning and living room. Double pane windows throughout. New AC unit just installed 8/2022. Large laundry room with tons of storage. Extra storage shed with tons of shelves, large enough for a work shop. Shaded patio areas with plenty of room on the side yards for outdoor living. House sold fully furnished. Mountain views all around the area, true Southwest living.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000
