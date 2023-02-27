Lovely 2bdr/2ba fully furnished Townhouse in NW Tucson! Wrap-around courtyard entry leading to rear covered patio, enjoy your morning coffee while admiring natural desert or unwind with a soak in your private hot tub. Living room has oversized 75'' 4K Smart TV wall-mounted above wood-burning fireplace, dining room w/bench seating, Southwest style kitchen w/custom tile work. Primary bathroom has walk-in shower and dual vanity, hallway bathroom has tub/shower combo. During peak season (Dec-Apr)monthly rate is $3,000 and expanded basic cable TV & internet included, tenant will receive $200.00 monthly credit towards services/utilities. Off-season monthly rate is $2,000 (May-Nov) and tenant pays for all utilities.