FABULOUS WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! December & January monthly rental rate reduced to $2,200!Lovely 2bdr/2ba fully furnished Townhouse in NW Tucson! Wrap-around courtyard entry leading to rear covered patio, enjoy your morning coffee while admiring natural desert or unwind with a soak in your private hot tub. Living room has oversized 75'' 4K Smart TV wall-mounted above wood-burning fireplace, dining room w/bench seating, Southwest style kitchen w/custom tile work. Primary bathroom has walk-in shower and dual vanity, hallway bathroom has tub/shower combo. Tenant will receive $200.00 monthly credit towards services/utilities with advertised peak season rate (Dec-Apr), expanded basic cable TV & internet included. Off-season monthly rate is $2,000 (May-Nov) and tenant pays for all utilities.