LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newer construction with 2-car garage, 4 blocks from UA Stadium! 2 extra large bedrooms, each with spacious closets & beautifully appointed private baths each, plus a separate powder room for guests. Custom-made cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island with breakfast bar which sits up to 4. Engineered wood flooring in great room and bedrooms, plus tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry. Stainless steel appliances, gas range, washer/dryer. Fully enclosed private back yard,. Attached 2-car garage with built in storage. Where else can you find such outstanding amenities and features within walking distance to UA Campus!