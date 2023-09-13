LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to UA Med School, Banner Hospital, & UA Eller School of Business in Historic District! Beautifully updated w/brand new kitchen cab stainless steel gas range, microwave, & dishwasher. Brand new quartz countertops. Brand new lighting fixtures. Brand new fully renovated bathroom. Brand new full size GE washer/dryer, Brand new ceiling fans. Gas fireplace in living room. Brand new windows, Freshly painted interior & exterior. Fully walled in property w/iron gates. Gorgeous flagstone patios, out door fireplace, manicured landscaping. Brand new second bathroom & walkin closet to be built as onsuite to Primary BDRM. Rent to be reduced by $500/month during time of 2nd bath & guest house construction. Covered carport parking for two behind security gate.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500
