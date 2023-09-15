Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with precision & custom detail throughout. A few of the finishes include 12 x 24 glamorous tile in all rooms minus the bathrooms which feature Tumbled Travertine. Additional upgrades include custom ceiling fans, Plantation shutters, & Granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms. The guest bedroom offers a Murphy Bed/desk combo to utilize as an ideal home office. The large private balcony off the Great room includes a small cat/dog door for the animals to get fresh air. Walk to La Encantada and all the fashion and cuisine it has to offer! Call for Availability& seasonal rates. Owner/Agent
