FULLY FURNISHED available for short term lease! 2 bed/2 bath newly renovated patio home boasts mountain and golf course views with private pebbletec pool! All new appliances in gorgeously updated kitchen. Bedroom 1 bath features walk-in shower for easy accessibility. Low care/Irrigated landscape. Beautifully furnished, bright and airy with an eye towards indoor/outdoor living and a resort like feel. End unit provides privacy and easy 5 minute access to golf, hiking, shopping and dining. Inquire with El Conquistador Resort just 3 min away for current residence access options to amenities. BEDS: KING/QUEENThis home is only available for off season (May - Nov) at a rate of $2,500 per month and tenant pays all utilities and services. Or $3,200 per month including utilities. - NO PET CA
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500
