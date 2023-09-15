FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful 2BR/2BA + Den TH, in El Conquistador, southwestern furnishing, formal dining, fireplace, enjoy fabulous outdoor dining on extended covered patio overlooking golf course w/sunset views. Minutes to Oro Valley Market Place, Catalina State Park, and much more! BEDS: King in Bedroom 1 and Queen in Guest Bedroom and, Queen sofa sleeper. Pets considered upon Owner approval. $3,400 is peak rate (Dec-Apr) and owner pays expanded basic cable & internet - tenant receives $200/mo. credit toward remaining utilities. Off-season monthly rental rate is $2,700 (May - Nov) with no credit allowance, tenant pays for all utilities.