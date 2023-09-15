Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting. Master bedroom w/king bed, large walk-in closet and access to the patio. Guest bedroom is set up for a home office w/fax & printer plus wall bed for guests. The community heated pool & spa with mountain views is right across the street. Rates vary depending on season and lease terms-contact leasing agent for more details.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…