FULLY FURNISHED: Gorgeous Ground Unit in Rancho Vistoso Golf Casitas! Spacious 1487 sq ft, 2br/2ba +Den Split Floor Plan with Open Great Room! Walk from Covered Patio to Community Pool for Winter Activity! Single car garage! Minutes to shopping, restaurant, hospital and more! Walking/cycling path with natural desert and wildlife viewing. King/Two Twins and Sofa sleeper in Den. OFF SEASON RATE of $1,950/mo is for months May - Sept and for months Oct - Nov. rate is $2,800/mo. and tenant pays for all utilities. PEAK RATE of $3,400/mo is for months Dec - Apr with a $200 utility allowance.