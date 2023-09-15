**SPECIAL - November & December** Buckingham Palace! Live like royalty for the winter in this fully furnished Crescent model with its beautiful backyard, lush landscaping, fruit trees, and amazing mountain views. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets, and clerestory windows to let in lots of light. Other highlights of the home include skylights, ceiling fans, large closets, white wood blinds, carpet, ceramic tile, extended brick patio, BBQ, and a large two car garage.Peak-season rate is $3,600/mo (Jan - Apr) includes expanded basic cable TV & internet, tenant also receives $200/mo credit allowance towards remaining utilities. Off-season rate is $2,600/mo (May - Oct), or $2,995/mo (Nov - Dec) Beds: 2 KINGS!