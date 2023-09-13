Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities with many possibilities. Build your dream home and convert the existing ranch house for guests and extended family or subdivide into multiple parcels. The choice is yours. Property also has a rare, seasonal spring. Mountain views, beautiful high desert vegetation with saguaro studded terrain. Located only 18 minutes to shopping in Catalina and 25 minutes to Oro Valley. Forman Ranch Road is gated. Call for a private showing today.