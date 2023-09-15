FULLY FURNISHED. 2BR/2BA TH w/den in Fully Furnished: Fairfield in the Foothills Located in the Heart of the Foothills! Southwestern Decor w/Pastel Colors, Saltillo Tile, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Formal Dining Room, w/Cozy Den with Overstuffed Leather Furniture. Large Wrap around Covered Patio w/City & Mtn views, 2 car garage, comm. Pool/Spa/Tennis. BEDS: King/Queen/Queen Sofa Sleeper *Off season deposit is equal to one months rent and monthly rental rate is $2500 with tenant paying all utilities .
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…