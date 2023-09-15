FULLY FURNISHED. 2BR/2BA TH w/den in Fully Furnished: Fairfield in the Foothills Located in the Heart of the Foothills! Southwestern Decor w/Pastel Colors, Saltillo Tile, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Formal Dining Room, w/Cozy Den with Overstuffed Leather Furniture. Large Wrap around Covered Patio w/City & Mtn views, 2 car garage, comm. Pool/Spa/Tennis. BEDS: King/Queen/Queen Sofa Sleeper *Off season deposit is equal to one months rent and monthly rental rate is $2500 with tenant paying all utilities .