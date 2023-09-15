Spectacular FULLY FURNISHED in La Paloma. Remodeled, 2br/2 1/2ba w/Den with Stunning Views, Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Lush Landscape that overlooks Golf Course, City, Colorful Mountain and Sunset Views! King/Queen/Sofa Sleeper $5800 rate includes cable, wifi & trash. During peak season tenant is given $200/mo. toward remaining utilities. Make offer for off season terms..*Property does not have BBQ Grill **Tenant must agree to pay for 1/2 of owner's bi-weekly cleaning during tenancy (check with agent for amount) ***Access to La Paloma golf amenities requires club membership, not included.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…