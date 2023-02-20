Spectacular FULLY FURNISHED in La Paloma. Remodeled, 2br/2 1/2ba w/Den with Stunning Views, Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Lush Landscape that overlooks Golf Course, City, Colorful Mountain and Sunset Views! King/Queen/Sofa Sleeper $5800 rate includes cable, wifi & trash. During peak season tenant is given $200/mo. toward remaining utilities. Make offer for off season terms..*Property does not have BBQ Grill **Tenant must agree to pay for 1/2 of owner's bi-weekly cleaning during tenancy (check with agent for amount) ***Access to La Paloma golf amenities requires club membership, not included.