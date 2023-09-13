Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with other additions being made through the years to give it a 1938 year built...per the City. It was upgraded with dual pane windows, central AC/heat, bamboo wood flooring as well as being replumbed and rewired in the early 2000's. Oozing with character since many old accents were maintained when it was upgraded, thoughtful additions such as repurposed, old fencing from a ranch in Southern Arizona was used for the kitchen cabinets and antique doors from Mexico complete the unique charm of this desert gem. It is currently being used as a law firm so it can be dual purpose as an office. On a huge lot it has plenty of uses from parking to gardening!!