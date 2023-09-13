Don't miss the opportunity to own a home in the highly sought-after midtown historic district of Sam Hughes. This Spanish Mission-style residence was built in 1937 and has been meticulously maintained and updated while retaining its original charm and character. The home boasts hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, and wood built-ins throughout. The thoughtful and permitted addition was designed by a well-known Sam Hughes architect and is currently used as an office/den. It can easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. The walled-in property is private with multiple covered patios and lots of mature trees and vegetation. The retreat-like setting is perfect for entertaining. The current historic property designation drastically lowers the property taxes.