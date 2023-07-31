Charming 3/2 home with guest quarters! 10 acres of natural beauty! Mountain Views! Pasture Views! Stunning Sunsets! Can you imagine waking up every morning is such a breathtaking place. That dream can be yours! This home has lots of natural light. Custom Southwestern kitchen cabinets! Large living room. Primary suite has a cozy gas fireplace, large closet, jetted bathtub, separate walk-in shower. In addition- don't miss out the guest quarters. 390 square feet - with a little TLC- you can be proud to host anyone!
3 Bedroom Home in Arivaca - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well preserved, 1908. 1 1/2- Story adobe home with Commercial zoning. Located in highly sought after Armory Park neighborhood..Great Northeast…
Great Central location! Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on over1/4 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with c…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Stunning mid-Century 1950'S Burnt-Adobe property on over two acres, fabulously updated with mountain and city views. Single-level main home (4…
Do not miss this classic craftsman bungalow in the West University Historic District. Lovely wood floors and original woodwork throughout. Kit…