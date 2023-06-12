Must see! Spacious recently upgraded 1353 sq. ft., manufactured home in Benson, near I-10. This 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home sits on a .22 acre Corner lot. New laminate flooring in main areas of the house and new carpet in the bedrooms. New Air Conditioner installed last year, and the master bathroom has just been remodeled. Fresh paint inside and out. Plenty of parking and a pool in the fully fenced yard for your enjoyment. Wonderful location close to the city park, downtown Benson, and the Schools. This upgraded home won't last! Seller financing possible with a 20% down payment Please contact Listing Agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $193,000
