Garces was located on the east side of the Huachuca mountains, just west of Hereford.. Named after the Friar Francisco Garces, a Spanish Catholic missionary priest, and first European to meet the Mojave Indians in 1775. The Mojaves journeyed with Garces to the west coast in a route later known to the pioneers as the Mojave Road.LARGE LOT9 ft. to 11 ft. ceilings throughout the home3 Bedroom Split Floor PlanCovered Porches, 228 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 525 sq. ft.Total of 2151 square feet under roof
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $289,614
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has i…
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a …