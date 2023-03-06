The town of Pearce was established in 1884 by James Pearce, miner and cattleman.. After dismounting his horse, he sat down and relaxed, idly picking up a rock and hitting it on a nearby rock ledge. It broke, and the break showed gold! Thus, was born the Commonwealth Mine, said to be one of the richest mines ever found in Arizona, producing over fifteen million dollars in gold.LARGE LOTGreat Room, Dining Room, OfficeCovered Porches, 1148 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 837 sq. ft.Total of 4092 square feet under roofOptional Roof System Can Be Designed for Additional Storage in Attic
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $428,001
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has i…
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a …