The Gleeson post office opened in 1890 under the name Turquoise and closed in 1894.. The site of Turquoise was established by Indians who mined the gemstones in the area later to be called Turquoise Mountain. Tiffany & Company acquired the mines in 1890.LARGE LOT SIZE, 2.5 TO 5 ACRES, PLUS RV GARAGEGreat Room & Dining RoomCovered Porches, 322 sq. ft.2 Car plus RV Garage, 1130 sq. ft.Total of 3463 square feet under roof
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $465,101
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
BACK ON MARKET! Come see this amazing Move-in Ready and revitalized 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow that captures the relaxing comfort of a cozy up…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate floo…
Located iin Feldmans on Historic 4th Ave this 2bedroom/2 bath has a tons of potential. Separate formal living room and large family room with …