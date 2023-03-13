The town of Pearce was established in 1884 by James Pearce, miner and cattleman.. After dismounting his horse, he sat down and relaxed, idly picking up a rock and hitting it on a nearby rock ledge. It broke, and the break showed gold! Thus, was born the Commonwealth Mine, said to be one of the richest mines ever found in Arizona, producing over fifteen million dollars in gold.LARGE LOTGreat Room, Dining Room, OfficeCovered Porches, 1148 sq. ft.2 Car Garage and RV Garage, 1735 sq. ft.Total of 4990 square feet under roofOptional RV Dump with Water & 50 Amp ServiceOptional Roof System Can Be Designed for Additional Storage in Attic
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $514,279
