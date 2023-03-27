Tombstone, The Town Too Tough to Die, is the most famous of Arizona mining camps.. Located in the Mule Mountains at an elevation of 4,426 feet, similar to the Elevation of Red Hawk at the J6. The old courthouse has become a museum of Wild West history and the whole town has been designated a national historic landmark.LARGE LOTSanta Fe StyleGreat Room/Kitchen, Dining Room, Breakfast NookCovered Porches, 527 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 704 sq. ft.Total of 3433 square feet under roof
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $582,189
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
BACK ON MARKET! Come see this amazing Move-in Ready and revitalized 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow that captures the relaxing comfort of a cozy up…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate floo…
Located iin Feldmans on Historic 4th Ave this 2bedroom/2 bath has a tons of potential. Separate formal living room and large family room with …