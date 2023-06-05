Incredible Home/Business combination. Professionally designed 100% new remodel on large commercial lot. Huge attached garage/shop perfect for everything from a car collection to heavy industry (has 3PH power). Extra Large bonus room could be an office/den/bedroom. Upstairs efficiency suite. New lifetime metal roof. Live and work in the same building. Excellent for home based business. Just off the freeway, 30 minutes to Tucson.This is truly a one-of-a-kind building to live and work in and have all your stuff in one place. 4020 SF living area - 4368 SF under roof. OWNER WILL CARRY