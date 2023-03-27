The Boston and Arizona Mining company built a small mill about four miles north of Charleston to process the ore they mined from Tombstones Emerald Gulch, thus the town of Emery, located in the Dragoon Mountains in 1881.LARGE LOTGreat Room, Dining RoomCovered Porches, 506 sq.. ft.2 Car Garage and RV Garage, 1650 sq. ft.Total of 4830 square feet under roofOptional RV Dump, Water & 50 Amp Service Option
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $652,107
