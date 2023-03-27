The town of Palmerlee was initially a mining camp know as Reef and if you hike into the area you will see a geological feature that gave it this name.. The towns name was then changed to Palmerlee in the early 1900s. And then finally to Garces. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Covered Porches, 644 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 1112 sq. ft Total of 4851 square feet under roof
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $652,431
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
BACK ON MARKET! Come see this amazing Move-in Ready and revitalized 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow that captures the relaxing comfort of a cozy up…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate floo…
Located iin Feldmans on Historic 4th Ave this 2bedroom/2 bath has a tons of potential. Separate formal living room and large family room with …