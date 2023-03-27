Charleston was located on the San Pedro river about 6 miles south of Fairbanks.. The Tombstone Epitaph on May 6, 1882 noted Charleston has a very extensive trade with the surrounding country and Sonora. Its Mexican business is daily becoming more important, and it will continue to increase until it reaches very large proportions. The town is well regulated and free from turmoil. In fact, it is one of the most peaceful places we were ever in. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Covered Porches, 644 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 1112 sq. ft Total of 4974 square feet under roof