Terrenate was founded in 1742 and is located southwest of the Huachuca Mountains.. Late in 1775 Santa Cruz de Terrenate was relocated to the area of Fairbanks. This was one of a series of forts or as the Spanish called them Presidios that were set up to guard the northern reaches of New Spain. The presidios also contained missions as this was the second part of their function. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Porches, 855 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 1100 sq. ft. Total of 5535 square feet under roof